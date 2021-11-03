The Ultimate Home Luxury Gift Guide

Christmas is coming and, if ever there was a time to get organised, it’s now. Potential delivery issues won’t be a problem if you start shopping early, so whether you’re going big this year, or have decided petite treats are the way forward, here are 35 gift ideas for absolutely everyone you know…1. For the tech loverPixel 6 mobile phone, from £599 or £24.96 a month, Google (store.google.co.uk)2. For the fitness fanaticGarmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch, £129, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)3. For the talented toddlerLittle Dutch Guitar, £29.95, Scandiborn (scandiborn.co.uk)4. For the Jo Malone obsessiveStarlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne, £105, Jo Malone...
Comments / 0