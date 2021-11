Nestled between Spain and the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal is a compact country that you could fit into a two-week road trip. Contrasting with its small size is the country’s diverse culture, cuisine and landscapes that range from the rugged coast in the west to the mountainous inland and from the cool and lush north to the flat and sunny south. Ancient Roman, Celtic and Islamic influences have shaped the customs and language of this land that’s been officially a country for more than 870 years – one of the oldest in the world.

