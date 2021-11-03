Try Growing Microgreens Indoors or in a Cold Frame Through the Winter

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. From the living room window of my two-bedroom apartment, I can see my 8 X 4-foot steel balcony. Sure, I can grow a few flowers out there, but it's obviously not the ideal space for keeping a big variety of plants. Indoors, I have several houseplants (including my beloved fiddle-leaf fig), of course. But I've been feeling a little jealous of those who can grow their own fresh herbs, vegetables, and fruits right in their backyard and use the bounty to make their meals. I thought I'd have to settle for store-bought produce and herbs, until I found these indoor growing kits that make it possible to grow many edible plants in a small space in my home.

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO