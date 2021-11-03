Everything Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had to say on the SEC teleconference call

VIDEO: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin from the Manning Center on Monday. "We've moved on from the game but have to recap with you guys. It was a disappointing outcome to the game. We did not feel that, for whatever reason, we didn't feel like we had great energy, which has not been an issue here. We haven't played well at times over the two seasons, but I don't know why that was. But that's also kind of one-sided, because we did have good energy in the first quarter on defense, and maybe that's a product of having some very valuable offensive players not playing and having guys in that haven't been playing much. We had a lot of opportunities in the game, our defense played well, we did not play well on offense in critical situations, and kind of like the Alabama game we lost the two games where we struggled on our fourth down conversions, so those are a big deal. When you make them, they keep drives alive. When you don't make them, you don't end up with any points. We research everything that we do, and I would say that the book was right in the middle on whether to kick when it's eight, so obviously we didn't make the fourth down so I would kick if we could redo it. That's how it goes. It just kind of felt, we had struggled on offense, that it was going to take a lot to make the field goal, get a stop, get the ball and then go all the way down and we'd still have needed to score a touchdown. It's not like it's truly a one possession game when you go into a field goal in a six-point game. It is what it is."

