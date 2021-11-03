CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Everything Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had to say on the SEC teleconference call

By Ben Garrett about 7 hours
 6 days ago
Ole Miss second-year head coach Lane Kiffin joined the SEC teleconference on Wednesday to talk Liberty, injuries and more. Here’s everything he had to say. Opening Statement: “Well, we’re excited to come back home. Matchup versus a team that’s been very successful, one of the best records over the last few...

Related
AL.com

What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss’ 31-20 loss to Auburn

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss can’t seem to shake Auburn. The 10th-ranked Rebels dropped their sixth straight game to the 18th-ranked Tigers on Saturday night, falling 31-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The win for Auburn gave the program its biggest to date under first-year coach Bryan Harsin and kept the Tigers in the hunt for the SEC West crown.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

'The Bachelorette' star announces plans to attend Ole Miss game to support Lane Kiffin

Tyler Cameron was the runner-up on the 15th season of the popular ABC show, “The Bachelorette,” in 2019. But before that, he was a college football player. Cameron began his college career at Wake Forest, playing there as a quarterback for 2 seasons from 2013-14. He then transferred to Florida Atlantic and played 2 more seasons from 2015-16, eventually moving from QB to tight end.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Freeze
Person
Lane Kiffin
Oxford Eagle

Lane Kiffin speaks on Matt Corral and the Heisman race

Matt Corral is having a Heisman-caliber season through seven games, but not a lot of national attention is being paid to the junior quarterback outside of the Vegas oddsmakers. At the beginning of the season, Corral spoke about not paying attention to any outside chatter of potential accolades he might...
NFL
Lane Kiffin sends message to Ole Miss fans

Lane Kiffin was proud of his fanbase for showing up and having a presence on Saturday when his Ole Miss Rebels handled LSU 31-17. “It was cool,” Kiffin said after the game. “I don’t see it the whole game obviously but I glanced up before kickoff and it was full and seemed like there was a presence on third down so it was awesome to see. That’s how it should be. The game was kind of a little bit dead at some points there, just slow moving and stuff but I thought the fans were really good today.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

5 LSU Coaching Candidates to Replace Ed Orgeron (Plus 5 Who Shouldn’t Be Considered)

The Ed Orgeron era at LSU is over 643 days after winning a national championship. A new coach will head the Tigers in 2022. That’s college football for you. Orgeron will always be remembered for catching lighting in a bottle in 2019. His smartest move was bringing in wiz kid Joe Brady as his passing game coordinator. Brady’s scheme saw quarterback Joe Burrow produce one of the best seasons in college football history and a Heisman Trophy to go along with it. Throwing to future NFL stud wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase certainly didn’t hurt. Neither did having running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. It was the perfect system for the perfect players at the perfect time.
NFL
WNTZ

LSU Coaching Search: On-field results lacking for Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin

LSU’s next opponent carries the name being talked about as a possible replacement for the Tigers’ opening head coaching vacancy: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. Does he have the on-field results to be the odds-on favorite head coach of the Bayou Bengals, though? Geaux Nation sat down with a Nick Suss, beat writer for the Clarion-Ledger […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Decatur Daily

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin impressed with Auburn quarterback Bo Nix

AUBURN — Lane Kiffin, ever aware of narratives, pointed out one that has been debunked Wednesday. On the weekly SEC football coaches conference call, the second-year Ole Miss coach was asked about Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. "It seems like he's more confident," Kiffin said. "I think that whole 'play good...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin: 'We love the Mannings'

Saturday’s game against the LSU Tigers was deemed Eli Manning day for the Ole Miss Rebels. The day was filled with multiple spectacles to celebrate the former Ole Miss legend, culminating in the retirement of his jersey number, 10. After successfully upending LSU to cap the day, Rebels head coach...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Lane Kiffin said at his weekly press conference Monday

VIDEO: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin from the Manning Center on Monday. "We've moved on from the game but have to recap with you guys. It was a disappointing outcome to the game. We did not feel that, for whatever reason, we didn't feel like we had great energy, which has not been an issue here. We haven't played well at times over the two seasons, but I don't know why that was. But that's also kind of one-sided, because we did have good energy in the first quarter on defense, and maybe that's a product of having some very valuable offensive players not playing and having guys in that haven't been playing much. We had a lot of opportunities in the game, our defense played well, we did not play well on offense in critical situations, and kind of like the Alabama game we lost the two games where we struggled on our fourth down conversions, so those are a big deal. When you make them, they keep drives alive. When you don't make them, you don't end up with any points. We research everything that we do, and I would say that the book was right in the middle on whether to kick when it's eight, so obviously we didn't make the fourth down so I would kick if we could redo it. That's how it goes. It just kind of felt, we had struggled on offense, that it was going to take a lot to make the field goal, get a stop, get the ball and then go all the way down and we'd still have needed to score a touchdown. It's not like it's truly a one possession game when you go into a field goal in a six-point game. It is what it is."
NFL
