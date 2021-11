Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi is against iPhone / iPad users sideloading apps as he states that this action opens iOS to cybercriminals as well as malware, but for those who are still interested, there are several ways to do so without jailbreaking. When you sideload an app, it basically means you’re manually installing software that has not been approved by Apple for the App Store. Read more for two short video tutorials and additional information.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO