A few showers and drizzle possible this morning as cold front #1 is moving in. Look for rain chances to taper off this afternoon. Highs today will range greatly with low 60s in northern OK verses mid 70s down south. Tonight look for some drizzle to the southeast with showers developing in the panhandle. Tomorrow morning we will see scattered showers and even a few t-storms in western OK. These will move to the east and start to fizzle out around midday Wednesday. Cold front #2 moves in tomorrow afternoon. Around 4:00 PM tomorrow the cold front with spark thunderstorms. A line of storms will move across the state from the west to the east. These storms could produce quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph. Timing for the OKC metro is between 6 and 8 PM. Our team of trackers will be out and we will keep you advised.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO