CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Buy/Drive/Burn: Alternative Japanese Compacts From 2008

By Corey Lewis
Truth About Cars
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our last edition of Buy/Drive/Burn, we considered the Mazda Protegé, Mitsubishi Mirage, and Subaru Impreza sedans from 1998. Most of you preferred the Protegé as your Buy of the three. Today we fast forward to the same offerings in 2008, and see if things shake out differently. Note:...

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

Comments / 1

Related
Family Handyman

These 10 Cars Are Actually Worth More Used Than New

One post-pandemic surprise has been the spike in used car prices. In recent months, some used cars are even selling for more than when they were new!. Traditionally, economic uncertainty and less travel means less demand for cars. But surprisingly, many vehicles from the last few model years are selling at a premium compared to their original prices. Various factors have pushed used car prices into stratospheric heights, including:
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Reveals 10-Liter Engine With More Muscle Than Dodge's 1,000-HP Hellephant

When Dodge released the first Challenger Hellcat, the very earth trembled. Since those early days, the engine evolved to the point that you could buy a Demon model with a ridiculous 840 horsepower. Seriously, when is too much power actually too much power? Never, really. The Demon wasn't even the pinnacle of Dodge's engineering ability, and the automaker revealed a crate engine with 1,000 hp.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest-Selling Car in America

People can’t buy cars in America. The shortage of new vehicles is extraordinary, and demand is pent up because shopping has been difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic. When new cars arrive at dealers’ lots, they get snatched. The fastest-selling car in America is the Subaru Crosstrek. These, on the other hand, are the cars Americans […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Wrx#Mitsubishi#Japanese#Buy Drive Burn#Mirage#Ford#North American#Lancer#Chrysler#Gts#Es#Subaru Impreza Impreza
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1992 Ford Taurus SHO

Ford introduced the high-performance version of the Taurus sedan— the SHO— in the 1989 model year, and enthusiasts rejoiced over the cheap new factory hot rod that blew away far more expensive European sedans. I’ve documented quite a few discarded SHOs during my junkyard travels, but this is the first ’92 I’ve photographed. Why is 1992 special for the SHO? Simple: It’s the final year for the mandatory five-speed manual transmission. Here’s one of those rare cars in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service yard.
CARS
Truth About Cars

2022 Volkswagen Golf R First Drive – Track-Focused Toy For The Grown-Up

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R remains a potent backroad weapon – almost too potent. I came to this conclusion while driving part of North Carolina’s famed Rattler highway. The Golf R, one of the hottest of hot hatches, was making me feel a bit like a superhero thanks to stout brakes, the ability to shorten straightaways, and firm and accurate steering that allowed me to place the wheels exactly where I wanted/needed them to be.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Truth About Cars

Best Sunshades for the Car: Where the Sun Don’t Shine

You’ve seen plenty of vehicles with completely nuked dashboards in Murilee’s Junkyard Find series. After a lifetime of baking in the sun, these cars end up with cratered and cracked interiors that resemble the moon’s surface. It’s not pretty. Sunshades are derided by some as useless items deployed only by...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Mazda CX-50 Debuts Soon, Allegedly Off-Road Friendly

Mazda has announced that the 2023 CX-50 will debut on November 15th, foreshadowing its production launch in January of 2022 at the Alabama plant it shares with Toyota. That means odds are good that the model will share more than a few components with the Toyota Corolla Cross. But Mazda has been adamant that CX-50 is a unique vehicle riding on its very own platform.
CARS
Fox News

The 2-door Chevrolet K5 Blazer returns as modern truck

When Chevrolet brought back the Blazer in 2019, not everyone was thrilled that the classic 4x4 model name had returned on a midsize crossover utility vehicle. But now there’s a way to buy a new K5-style Blazer. Well, almost new. Flat Out Autos of Jonesboro, Ark., has been converting 2015-2020...
CARS
gearjunkie.com

Most-Stolen Cars in the US: Is Your Vehicle a Target?

Today, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released its annual list of the United States’ most-stolen cars and trucks. Ford trucks top the ‘Hot Wheels’ report for the second year in a row. Full-size Ford trucks are still the United States’ most-stolen vehicles, but 2020 saw a steep increase in...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Full-Size Luxury SUVs to Buy in 2021

For some car buyers, more is more. Luxury full-size three-row SUVs are some of the most expensive vehicles on the market, spoiling customers with high-quality materials and posh accommodations for rear passengers. These vehicles often have powerful engines to keep up with their heavy curb weights. Fuel economy can vary widely, and just because an SUV has a third row doesn't mean it's fit for grown adults.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

The Best Weight Distributing Hitch Options for Your Truck or SUV

If you have only been towing a trailer with your truck or SUV for a short time, you may not have ever experienced the drama of a severe trailer sway situation. This is especially true if you only tow a small trailer which is dramatically lighter than your truck or SUV, but if you pull anything larger – such as a car trailer, a horse trailer or a large boat – you may be familiar with the dangers of pulling heavier loads. When you pull a trailer that is closer to the weight of your tow vehicle, you can run into issues with both braking and steering, as well as the dreaded trailer sway when driving in a straight line Fortunately, all of these troublesome situations can be avoided with any of the best weight distribution hitch choices on the market today.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 1996 Saleen S-281 Mustang, Plastic Fantastic

Rare Rides has featured three of Saleen’s sporty creations in past: A one-off Thunderbird styling exercise, a hot hatchback, and the company’s full-on supercar. Today’s Rare Ride is probably more familiar than those other three, as it’s Saleen’s most basic take on the SN-95 Mustang. For the 1994 model year,...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

A Business Magnate’s Collection of More Than 70 Classic French Cars Is Heading to Auction

Calling all Francophiles: A curated collection containing the crème de la crème of French cars is going under the gavel this month. The rare classic rides, which will be auctioned by Artcurial starting November 4, were amassed by French magnate Richard Romagny of Liore Industrie. The avid car enthusiast has competed in the Dakar Rally no less than three times, and, evidently, has a deep affinity for his home country’s four-wheelers. The sale, which is aptly titled A French Collection, has been described by the Parisian auction house as “a tribute to French marques and the best of French engineering.” Indeed, Romagny’s...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy