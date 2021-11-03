Buy/Drive/Burn: Alternative Japanese Compacts From 2008

If you have only been towing a trailer with your truck or SUV for a short time, you may not have ever experienced the drama of a severe trailer sway situation. This is especially true if you only tow a small trailer which is dramatically lighter than your truck or SUV, but if you pull anything larger – such as a car trailer, a horse trailer or a large boat – you may be familiar with the dangers of pulling heavier loads. When you pull a trailer that is closer to the weight of your tow vehicle, you can run into issues with both braking and steering, as well as the dreaded trailer sway when driving in a straight line Fortunately, all of these troublesome situations can be avoided with any of the best weight distribution hitch choices on the market today.

