Amazon unveiled a fabulous new trailer for The Wheel of Time that focuses on Rosamund Pike‘s Moiraine and gives us our first teases of Robert Jordan’s expansive fantasy world. This is the second official trailer for the Prime Video show and while the first teaser directed its attention on the kids of the Two Rivers, this new trailer gives us glimpses of the Three Oaths, the iconic fortress city of Fal Dara, and even — we think — some Aiel in battle. This new Wheel of Time trailer also seems to give fans a tease of one of the most beloved characters in the books: the sweet, booksmart Ogier Loial.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO