Arrival of cold air means it's time to prepare your outdoor spaces for winter

Early-season snowpack has hit Denver, now sitting at 296% of normal with Gunnison headwaters at a whopping 831% of normal. Indeed, many mountain locations have received over two feet of snow thanks to numerous storms throughout October. With another cold front due to hit next week, more snow and wind to the mountains can be expected. Winter weather advisories are also issued for the San Juan mountains, Silverton, Wolf Creek, Aspen and Steamboat. The l-70 near the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnel and Vail Pass is also expected to have issues during heavy snowfall rates. Regardless of how cold the weather gets, by preparing their homes properly for the winter, Vail Valley residents can keep themselves warm and clear of problems like blocked gutters that can cause problems in cold weather.

VAIL, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO