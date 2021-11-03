CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrival of cold air means it's time to prepare your outdoor spaces for winter

FOX2now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Everybody is making their outdoor spaces bigger....

fox2now.com

Family Handyman

How To Clean and Store Your Outdoor Kitchen for the Winter

An outdoor kitchen is a great way to add value to your home and extend your living space. It can be as simple as a built-in grill, sink and countertop, or top-of-the-line with a pizza oven, refrigerator, smoker and more. According to the National Kitchen and Bath Association, outdoor kitchens are in high demand, with 76 percent of people surveyed planning to add one.
HOME & GARDEN
hvmag.com

Prepare Your Hudson Valley Garden for the Cold With These Expert Tips

Hilltop Hanover shares advice to get your garden ready for the arrival of chilly weather – and that first frost – in the Hudson Valley. Before beginning any cold-season gardening projects, you need to know the approximate depth of the frost line and date of first expected killing frost for your zone.
HUDSON, NY
Racine County Eye

Tips for Improving Your Outdoor Living Space

Our yards provide us with a way to appreciate the remarkable beauty of nature when we need an escape from the struggles of life. So we must add a little flair and personal style to them to create a warm, welcoming, and unique space. Check out these tips for improving your outdoor living space and find out how to achieve the ambiance you want.
INTERIOR DESIGN
realvail.com

Preparing your Vail Valley home for the winter

Early-season snowpack has hit Denver, now sitting at 296% of normal with Gunnison headwaters at a whopping 831% of normal. Indeed, many mountain locations have received over two feet of snow thanks to numerous storms throughout October. With another cold front due to hit next week, more snow and wind to the mountains can be expected. Winter weather advisories are also issued for the San Juan mountains, Silverton, Wolf Creek, Aspen and Steamboat. The l-70 near the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnel and Vail Pass is also expected to have issues during heavy snowfall rates. Regardless of how cold the weather gets, by preparing their homes properly for the winter, Vail Valley residents can keep themselves warm and clear of problems like blocked gutters that can cause problems in cold weather.
VAIL, CO
KYTV

FREEZE WARNING: Preparing your plants and flowers for winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a chance for freezing temperatures this week in the Ozarks and that could impact your plants and flowers outside. Kay Frazier with Carson’s Nurseries said the rule of thumb is if it’s 45 degrees or lower outside to take your plants in or cover them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
crestoneeagle.com

Prepare your trees in fall for the winter ahead

Recent wintry weather across parts of Colorado is a reminder that colder months are ahead and freezing temperatures can occur quickly in the fall. As temperatures drop, trees in urban and community settings across Colorado go dormant, and they require care before and during the winter to remain in top health. Residents can take measures now and through spring to help their trees through the oncoming harsh conditions, said Dana Coelho, Urban and Community Forestry Program Manager for the Colorado State Forest Service.
GARDENING
laduenews.com

Create Your Perfect Outdoor Entertainment Space This Fall

When last year’s COVID-19 concerns caused people to seek safe outdoor activities well into autumn, many homeowners made a discovery: Outdoor entertaining is delightful. As the trend continues, creating a beautiful, cozy outdoor entertainment space is a priority for many metro area residents. Before jumping in, take stock of your...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WATE

How to prepare your pipes for cold weather

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — As temperatures start to drop, you may want to start thinking about winterizing your home. “When you get to cold weather and preparing your plumbing for the cold, you want to make sure that everything is well insulated,” said Todd Keith, a plumber with Hero Services. “You don’t want to have […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
mlstargazette.com

Going Nature's Way: Time travel and preparations for winter

I don’t believe I’ll ever get the chance to ride a rocket into space, even for 10 minutes time. I would love to look down at our earth from the darkness of the cold universe, and like William Shatner I believe I would be moved to tears. How could anyone not be moved spiritually and emotionally to see the fragile envelope of atmosphere that surrounds the earth? I am already passionate about protecting all that lives on earth. Would this experience inspire me to work harder or would it make me feel too small to make a difference?
TRAVEL
Telegraph

What to do in your garden before winter arrives

For all keen gardeners, there's a lament that comes with the onset of frosty mornings and darker evenings. The last blast of summer was spent swamped by dust sheets, sanding paper and sweat - but there are huge garden plans to do. From autumn through to the beginning of winter,...
GARDENING
wbrz.com

Cooler temperatures rolling in, now's the time to prepare your home

BATON ROUGE - As cold weather creeps in, experts advise homeowners to get their houses ready for the winter. "We've seen a lot of pipes with bird nests in them or different debris in them that can cause fires, that can cause backups, as far as carbon monoxide backups. We see a lot of heat exchanges that have holes in them, as well as different carbon monoxide dangers that can happen."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deming Headlight

Should you keep your plants indoors or outdoors through winter?

Question: Should I bring my potted trees and shrubs inside for the winter? I have a willow tree, a poplar tree, and a berry bush, and I live at 7,300 feet. Answer: As we all hunker down for winter, I’ve gotten several questions on which plants to protect from the cold and how to do it. Are plants safer in the house, in a greenhouse-type structure, in a pot, or planted in the ground?
GARDENING
FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements help with chimney cleaning

The wood is chopped, stacked, and ready to burn. But don’t forget to make sure your chimney is also winter-ready. Approved Home Improvement’s James Anderson stopped by and showed how dirty a chimney can get and the risk is poses for fires. Don’t let something out site get out of mind. James is offering Studio STL viewers a special. For $119, you can have your chimney swept and inspected including the “Chim-Cam” but you need to mention Studio STL or FOX 2. Give them a call today!
HILLSBORO, MO

