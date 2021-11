DOMEWARD BOUND!!!!! ... Members of the Waukon football team celebrate what the scoreboard in the background shows, the Indians’ 28-14 home victory Friday, November 5 over North Fayette Valley that advanced them to their fifth consecutive berth in the Class 2A State Play-Off Semifinals. The Indians will now take their 10-1 season record to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls this Saturday, November 13 where they will take on the 10-1 Southeast Valley Jaguars in a State Semifinals match-up scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. View and find out how to purchase this photo and many more by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage.

WAUKON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO