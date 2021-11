Emma Raducanu played down the significance of being the top seed at a WTA Tour event for the first time as she prepares to begin her final tournament of the season.The US Open champion broke into the top 20 on Monday and is the highest-ranked player at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz tournament.She will play her opening match on Tuesday against Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu as she looks to build on her first two main tour victories in Romania last month.Raducanu said: “It’s cool but I haven’t really looked at seedings. I never looked at seedings even when I was...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO