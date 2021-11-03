CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchdog finds no misconduct in Afghan airstrike

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn independent Pentagon review has concluded that the deadly U.S. drone strike in...

Watchdog: 30 recent cases of violence to Afghan journalists

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A media watchdog says it has recorded more than 30 instances of violence and threats of violence against Afghan journalists in the last two months. The group says Wednesday nearly 90% were committed by the Taliban. More than 40% of the cases recorded by The Afghanistan National Journalists Union were physical beatings and another 40% were verbal threats of violence. One journalist was killed. Most of the cases in September and October were documented in provinces across Afghanistan outside the capital Kabul, but 20% of the cases of violence took place in the capital.
Afghans have less religious liberty under new Taliban regime, U.S. watchdog group says

Members of minority Muslim religious communities in Afghanistan — as well as non-Muslims, atheists and converts to Christianity — are “at grave threat” under the Taliban’s rule, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said Thursday. “Religious freedom conditions in Afghanistan have deteriorated since the Taliban seized control of the...
Pompeo violated law with 2020 RNC speech from Jerusalem, watchdog agency finds

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated a federal law that prohibits executive branch employees from using their offices for political purposes when he delivered a …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
U.S. prepares to resume Trump 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy in November

Oct 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to restart by mid-November a program begun under his predecessor Donald Trump that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings after a federal court deemed the termination of the program unjustified, U.S. officials said Thursday.
Lost soldier from SC killed in N. Korea is third to be identified through DNA since July

For the third time since July, a U.S. serviceman from South Carolina who was killed in combat overseas has been identified decades later with the help of family DNA. Army Pfc. Michaux Turbeville, 31, of Dillon, who was lost during the Korean War, was accounted for in February, but his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, the Pentagon said Nov. 3.
