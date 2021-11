If you have ever tested throughput performance in a container deployment, you know that the UDP protocol is (a lot) slower than TCP. How can that be possible? After all, the TCP protocol is extremely complex, whereas UDP is simple and carries less per-packet overhead. This article will explain the not-so-dark magic beyond the superior TCP throughput performance and how recent improvements in the Linux kernel can close that gap. You'll also learn how to use all these shiny new features in the upcoming version 8.5 of Red Hat Enterprise Linux to boost UDP throughput in container deployments by a factor of two or more.

