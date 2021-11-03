Falls Lake skates past Henderson Collegiate

CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy handed the Southeast Halifax Lady Trojans a 3-0 loss in the opening r... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Edgar Sanchez scored the lone goal Thursday lifting the top-seeded Rice Lake boy's soccer team to a 1-0 Sectional 1 semifinal victory over second seeded Spooner/Shell Lake. With the win Rice Lake (16-6-2) advance to the Division 3 Sectional championship game Saturday. They'll host third seeded Mosinee (18-4) Saturday at...
Henderson County entered this week’s 2nd Region Volleyball Tournament as the No. 1 team in the KHSAA RPI rankings and the favorite to win the tourney for the sixth time in seven years. And they didn’t do anything to dampen those expectations Monday. Henderson used an 11-0 run in the...
Green Sea Floyds fell to rival Lake View 36-14 Friday night in the regular season finale. Ian Livingston Brooking is from Somerset, Kentucky. He graduated from CCU in 2019 with a BA in Communication. He enjoys watching sports, primarily soccer and rewatching Lord of the Rings. Turnovers, dropped passes lead...
When talking of famous island greens, perhaps the 18th hole at Le Golf National springs to mind for some. Most golfers though, even the most casual of viewers, will pipe up with the infamous 17th at Sawgrass — inspiration for many an imitator. Not many will answer “the second at The Dye Course at Country Club of Landfall.”
WINONA LAKE, IND – Goshen fell three sets to none in their penultimate match of the season on Wednesday night in Winona Lake. Grace (12-17, 5-12 CL) built up early leads in each of the three sets on their way to the win. They started the first set with a 13-3 run, an 8-2 run in the second, and a 10-5 start in the third.
EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 31, 2021) – Freshman men's soccer forward Cavan Fernandes converted a penalty for his first collegiate goal as Mount St. Mary's was defeated by Long Island 5-1 Sunday. Fernandes got the opportunity thanks to a handball in the 85th minute. His shot skirted past the Sharks' Demetri...
MILWAUKEE — Another strong playoff run came to an end at the state tournament. The Rice Lake boys soccer team's defense kept it in the game, but with a limited number of scoring opportunities the Warriors weren't able to match top-seeded Shorewood in a 2-0 defeat in a Division 3 state semifinal on Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
LOXLEY, Ala. – The Louisiana Tech men's golf team finished 11th at its final fall tournament, the South Alabama-hosted Steelwood Collegiate Invitational, with a +12 (294-294-288=876) on Sunday. Fifth-year senior Sam Murphy led the Bulldogs with -1 (73-71-71=215, t-22nd). Senior James Swash also finished in the top-50 with a +5...
Shutting out Montague in three games, Spring Lake volleyball advanced to the next round of the Division 2 district tournament. The Lakers downed the Wildcats 25-17, 25-21 and 25-15. From the service line, both Kendra Kieft and Brooke Bolthouse scored four aces a piece. Also producing offensively for the Lakers...
Mason Wells plays soccer for the Firebirds at Southern Nash High School and is The Enterprise’s Farris & Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week. Wells plays defense on the varsity boys soccer team. He also plays second base and shortstop on the school’s baseball team. Wells was credited with...
