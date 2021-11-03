CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Falls Lake skates past Henderson Collegiate

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy advanced to the second round...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Falls Lake advances in state playoffs by besting Lady Trojans

CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy handed the Southeast Halifax Lady Trojans a 3-0 loss in the opening r... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
restorationnewsmedia.com

Falls Lake sends Eagles packing in 2nd round of state playoffs

CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy continued its quest for another state title by defeating defending st... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WDIO-TV

Sanchez lifts Rice Lake past Spooner/Shell Lake, into Sectional final

Edgar Sanchez scored the lone goal Thursday lifting the top-seeded Rice Lake boy's soccer team to a 1-0 Sectional 1 semifinal victory over second seeded Spooner/Shell Lake. With the win Rice Lake (16-6-2) advance to the Division 3 Sectional championship game Saturday. They'll host third seeded Mosinee (18-4) Saturday at...
yoursportsedge.com

Early Blitz Paces Henderson County Past Christian County

Henderson County entered this week’s 2nd Region Volleyball Tournament as the No. 1 team in the KHSAA RPI rankings and the favorite to win the tourney for the sixth time in seven years. And they didn’t do anything to dampen those expectations Monday. Henderson used an 11-0 run in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Today#Skates#Creedmoor#Falls Lake Academy#The Butner Creedmoor News
myhorrynews.com

Green Sea Floyds falls to Lake View 36-14

Green Sea Floyds fell to rival Lake View 36-14 Friday night in the regular season finale. Ian Livingston Brooking is from Somerset, Kentucky. He graduated from CCU in 2019 with a BA in Communication. He enjoys watching sports, primarily soccer and rewatching Lord of the Rings. Turnovers, dropped passes lead...
GolfWRX

College player suffers nightmare when clubs fall into lake

When talking of famous island greens, perhaps the 18th hole at Le Golf National springs to mind for some. Most golfers though, even the most casual of viewers, will pipe up with the infamous 17th at Sawgrass — inspiration for many an imitator. Not many will answer “the second at The Dye Course at Country Club of Landfall.”
goleafs.net

Leafs fall in three sets at Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE, IND – Goshen fell three sets to none in their penultimate match of the season on Wednesday night in Winona Lake. Grace (12-17, 5-12 CL) built up early leads in each of the three sets on their way to the win. They started the first set with a 13-3 run, an 8-2 run in the second, and a 10-5 start in the third.
bassmaster.com

Visit Lester's home lake this fall

Fall is the perfect time to visit Middle Tennessee, home of Tims Ford Lake, historic towns and distilleries. Take a tour of it all with Bassmaster Elite Series pro Brandon Lester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
restorationnewsmedia.com

Firebirds’ season ends with NCHSAA disqualification

The best boys soccer season in Southern Nash High history came to an ignominious ending Sunday when ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SOCCER
mountathletics.com

Fernandes Scores First Collegiate Goal as Mount Falls to LIU

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 31, 2021) – Freshman men's soccer forward Cavan Fernandes converted a penalty for his first collegiate goal as Mount St. Mary's was defeated by Long Island 5-1 Sunday. Fernandes got the opportunity thanks to a handball in the 85th minute. His shot skirted past the Sharks' Demetri...
averyjournal.com

Fall beauty adorns Wildcat Lake

As the calendar turns to November, the brilliant colors of the autumn season in Avery are quickly disappearing. Prior to the colors dissipating, Michael Klaus, minister with First Christian Church in Elizabethton, Tenn., visited Wildcat Lake and captured these images of the leafy hues amid the backdrop of the lake’s calming waters.
Leader-Telegram

Prep boys soccer: Rice Lake falls in state semifinals to Shorewood

MILWAUKEE — Another strong playoff run came to an end at the state tournament. The Rice Lake boys soccer team's defense kept it in the game, but with a limited number of scoring opportunities the Warriors weren't able to match top-seeded Shorewood in a 2-0 defeat in a Division 3 state semifinal on Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
latechsports.com

LA Tech Golf Finishes Fall Slate at Steelwood Collegiate Invitational

LOXLEY, Ala. – The Louisiana Tech men's golf team finished 11th at its final fall tournament, the South Alabama-hosted Steelwood Collegiate Invitational, with a +12 (294-294-288=876) on Sunday. Fifth-year senior Sam Murphy led the Bulldogs with -1 (73-71-71=215, t-22nd). Senior James Swash also finished in the top-50 with a +5...
WRAL

Phone full of memories survives dip in Falls Lake

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. More than a year after losing his phone in Falls Lake, a man has access to his memories again, thanks to a stranger who found it and dried it out.
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake volleyball rolls past Montague in first round of districts

Shutting out Montague in three games, Spring Lake volleyball advanced to the next round of the Division 2 district tournament. The Lakers downed the Wildcats 25-17, 25-21 and 25-15. From the service line, both Kendra Kieft and Brooke Bolthouse scored four aces a piece. Also producing offensively for the Lakers...
SPRING LAKE, MI
restorationnewsmedia.com

Cougars shut down by Crusaders

CARY — Wake Forest’s boys soccer team could not find a way to score a goal in its 3-0 loss at Cardin... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Powers posts best finish of area trio at NCHSAA championships

KERNERSVILLE — A trio of runners from Wilson Times readership area schools — Fike freshman Tierney P... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
restorationnewsmedia.com

BARTON ROUNDUP: Lady Bulldogs ousted by NGU on PKs

TIGERVILLE, S.C. – While Saturday's outcome technically wasn't a loss for Barton College, the season... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wilson Prep to host Hoop State Showcase in January

Since its inception in 2018, the Hoop State Network has become a go-to resource for high school and ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wells helps Firebirds on soccer pitch, baseball field

Mason Wells plays soccer for the Firebirds at Southern Nash High School and is The Enterprise’s Farris & Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week. Wells plays defense on the varsity boys soccer team. He also plays second base and shortstop on the school’s baseball team. Wells was credited with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy