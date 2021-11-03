CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

After-Hours Stock Movers 11/03: (QCOM) (FSLY) (BKNG) Higher; (UPLD) (MGNI) (TNDM) Lower (more...)

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) 19.3% LOWER; reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.12 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software sees...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Nvidia stock heads higher after Oppenheimer gets more bullish

Shares of Nvidia Corp. are up 2.7% in morning trading Thursday after Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer boosted his price target on the stock to $350 from $235 ahead of the company's Wednesday earnings report. Though the supply crunch creates pressure for the chip industry, Schafer argued that Nvidia is a "top semi supplier," making it "better positioned to secure capacity." For Nvidia's fiscal third quarter, he expects the gaming business to be up 3% sequentially as "demand continues to outpace supply." Data-center and cloud spending have been accelerating into the end of the year, he wrote, and he anticipates that Nvidia will be able to deliver double-digit growth in the category next year as well. Schafer is also optimistic about Nvidia's opportunities in helping to build out the metaverse, or a virtual world in which people can connect. "We see Nvidia as a cornerstone of nascent metaverse builds," he said. The company made series of product announcements related to the metaverse earlier this week. Shares have gained 54% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 5%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (BLBX) Prices Upsized 2.4M Share Offering at $5/sh, Uplists to Nasdaq

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLBX), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Misses Q3 EPS by 14c

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $19 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PGT, Inc. (PGTI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

PGT, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $300 million versus the consensus estimate of $297.33 million. GUIDANCE:. PGT, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.1-1.2 billion, versus the consensus of $1.15 billion. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.31), $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.96 million. GUIDANCE:. Xponential Fitness,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dillard's (DDS) Tops Q3 EPS by $4.29

Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) reported Q3 EPS of $9.81, $4.29 better than the analyst estimate of $5.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Full Year 2021 Outlook:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c, Offers Guidance

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million. GUIDANCE:. Wix.com sees Q4 2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c, FY Revenue Guidance Misses

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.02

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.1 million, versus $16.1 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Docebo...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NICE (NICE) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.68, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $494 million versus the consensus estimate of $465.75 million. GUIDANCE:. NICE sees FY2021 EPS of $6.43-$6.53, versus the consensus of $6.37. NICE sees FY2021 revenue of $1.899-1.909...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CAE, Inc. (CAE) Reports Q2 EPS of C$0.17

CAE, Inc. (NYSE: CAE) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.17, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$814.9 million, versus Cdn$704.7 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CAE, Inc. (CAE) click here.
STOCKS

