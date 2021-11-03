World Series ends as the No. 2 lowest-rated ever

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 3 averaged 9.4 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating — landing right between the preliminary numbers for Braves and Astros’ first two post-season match-ups. Opposite ye olde Fall Classic, and with CBS in rerun mode….. ABC | Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) held steady, and tied lead-out 20/20 (3.1 mil/0.5) for Friday’s non-sports demo win. NBC | Home Sweet Home (1.3 mil/0.2) dropped a few more eyeballs while steady in the demo. THE CW | Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! (500K/0.1) drew a smaller crowd then Penn & Teller the week prior; Nancy Drew (360K/0.1) was steady. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO