World Series ends as the No. 2 lowest-rated ever

 6 days ago
Although the 2021 World Series was up...

TV Ratings: Shark Tank Steady Opposite World Series Game 3

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 3 averaged 9.4 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating — landing right between the preliminary numbers for Braves and Astros’ first two post-season match-ups. Opposite ye olde Fall Classic, and with CBS in rerun mode….. ABC | Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) held steady, and tied lead-out 20/20 (3.1 mil/0.5) for Friday’s non-sports demo win. NBC | Home Sweet Home (1.3 mil/0.2) dropped a few more eyeballs while steady in the demo. THE CW | Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! (500K/0.1) drew a smaller crowd then Penn & Teller the week prior; Nancy Drew (360K/0.1) was steady. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
Ratings: Fox Wins Halloween With Frightening NFL/World Series Combo

Drown your sorrows in Skittles, NBC (or wait for final Nielsen numbers tomorrow) Not only did Fox have afternoon NFL football on Halloween Sunday, it capped the evening off with Game 5 of the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros stayed alive with a 9-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who still lead the series 3-2.
World Series Of Poker Will Hold Tournament In NY For The 1st Time Ever

The coolest part is not only will the World Series of Poker be coming to New York for the first time, but it will be in Central New York too. It's quite exciting news to see something so major making its debut in the Empire State. A tournament of this caliber could surely bring numerous poker players from around the country into the area for a few weeks to play some cards. More importantly, it gives someone local to CNY the opportunity to make it to the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas next year. The place getting the opportunity to host is Turning Stone in Verona.
Fox World Series Ratings Slump Eased by $200 Million in Sales

The 2021 World Series will go down in the books as the second least-watched MLB title tilt in the modern Nielsen era, trailing only last season’s asterisk-freighted event. The six-game set between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros averaged 11.74 viewers on Fox, and while that marked a 21% improvement compared to last year’s Rays-Dodgers series, it’s the lowest turnout for a Fall Classic convened after a complete regular-season campaign.
Braves-Astros was 2nd least-watched World Series in modern ratings era

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- More than 14 million people watched the Atlanta Braves win their first Major League Baseball championship in a quarter-century this week and viewership improved overall for the 2021 World Series, according to ratings figures. There were 14.3 million viewers for Game 6 on Tuesday night, at...
TV Ratings: World Series Opens Higher for Fox

The 2021 World Series began with a sizable ratings boost over last year’s all-time low — but Tuesday’s opening game still ranked behind any other in recent history. Fox’s telecast of Atlanta’s 6-2 game one victory over Houston averaged 10.81 million viewers, leading all of primetime by a substantial margin and growing by about 18 percent over the 9.2 million who tuned in for last year’s opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, which was played in a neutral location at the Texas Rangers’ stadium in front of a 25 percent capacity crowd due to the pandemic....
