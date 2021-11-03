CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Qorvo (QRVO) Reported Q2 Beat, But Stock Plunges 7% on Worse Than Expected Q3 Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were trading more than 7% lower after-hours following the company's reported Q2 beat, but worse-than-expected Q3 guidance.

www.streetinsider.com

Related
MarketWatch

Nvidia stock heads higher after Oppenheimer gets more bullish

Shares of Nvidia Corp. are up 2.7% in morning trading Thursday after Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer boosted his price target on the stock to $350 from $235 ahead of the company's Wednesday earnings report. Though the supply crunch creates pressure for the chip industry, Schafer argued that Nvidia is a "top semi supplier," making it "better positioned to secure capacity." For Nvidia's fiscal third quarter, he expects the gaming business to be up 3% sequentially as "demand continues to outpace supply." Data-center and cloud spending have been accelerating into the end of the year, he wrote, and he anticipates that Nvidia will be able to deliver double-digit growth in the category next year as well. Schafer is also optimistic about Nvidia's opportunities in helping to build out the metaverse, or a virtual world in which people can connect. "We see Nvidia as a cornerstone of nascent metaverse builds," he said. The company made series of product announcements related to the metaverse earlier this week. Shares have gained 54% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 5%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (ENJY) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.83

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.83). Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.59 million. GUIDANCE:. Enjoy Technology, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $80-90 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qrvo#Stock#Electric Power#Smartphone#Streetinsider Premium#Cfo#United Silicon Carbide
StreetInsider.com

Movano (MOVE) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.16/sh

Movano (NASDAQ: MOVE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), versus ($1.87) reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nuvve Holding (NVVE) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ: NVVE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.37), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.33). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.4 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. GUIDANCE:. Jamf Holding Corp.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c, Offers Guidance

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million. GUIDANCE:. Wix.com sees Q4 2021
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Digital Brands Group (DBGI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.76

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.76). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.2 million. GUIDANCE:. Digital Brands Group sees FY2021 revenue of $37.5-42.5 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Misses Q3 EPS by 14c

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $19 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c, FY Revenue Guidance Misses

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

LiveVox (LVOX) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c

LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $29.53 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Blink Charging (BLNK) Misses Q3 EPS, Revenues Beat

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.36), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

NICE (NICE) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.68, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $494 million versus the consensus estimate of $465.75 million. GUIDANCE:. NICE sees FY2021 EPS of $6.43-$6.53, versus the consensus of $6.37. NICE sees FY2021 revenue of $1.899-1.909...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.33), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162.74 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.37 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) Reports Q3 EPS of $1.24

Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. GUIDANCE:. Co-Diagnostics sees FY2021 EPS
FINANCIAL REPORTS

