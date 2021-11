If you listened to our podcast this morning, and if not, you should, Arthur Staple gave some great insight into the Vitali Kravtsov trade rumors and how they impact the Rangers. With reconciliation seemingly out the window, a Kravtsov trade seems to be the only path forward for both player and team. But what kind of team trades for a disgruntled winger who hasn’t played much in the NHL? Even if he is a top-ten pick with a high ceiling, it’s a significant risk for any team.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO