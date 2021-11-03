CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 11-3-2021

975thefanatic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s best of, Mike opens the show reacting to the recent news that Ben Simmons is refusing help...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Aaron Rodgers
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith has theory about how Aaron Rodgers got Covid-19

On Wednesday. news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had not only tested positive for Covid-19 but he had never been vaccinated in the first place. While it remains unclear how Rodgers got the virus and there are plenty of questions regarding the way he’s handled himself in this situation, there are also lots of opinions out there about him.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady has hilarious take on Aaron Rodgers taunting Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers brought us one of the best moments of Week 6 when he ruthlessly taunted Chicago Bears fans, and Tom Brady seemed to enjoy it as much as anyone. During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM Radio, Brady sarcastically congratulated Rodgers on becoming a “shareholder of the Bears.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Missanelli#Phillies#Braves#Sixers
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Not Happy With Troy Aikman On Sunday

NFL fans believe Troy Aikman was a little too harsh on Sunday. Kansas City topped Green Bay, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers were led by second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who was making his first NFL start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who was sidelined due to a positive test.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jordan Love Has Blunt Admission Following Sunday’s Performance

The first NFL start of Jordan Love’s career didn’t go very well. Green Bay lost to Kansas City, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers’ defense played extremely well, but Love and Co. were unable to get anything of significance going on offense. Love finished the game with 190 passing yards...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

#NASCARplayoffs Is Denny Hamlin Just A Jerk? Championship Time!

The Championship 4 is set and Denny Hamlin still isn’t happy! Alex Bowman gets the win and a clock at Martinsville, and a roadblocked burnout from Denny. Who is going to come out on top at Phoenix?. Be safe,. @Lungboy & @TimmyG. @WickedFastPdcst on Twitter, @WickedFastPodcast on Insta or Like...
MOTORSPORTS
zonecoverage.com

Mike Zimmer Has Officially Jumped the Shark

There’s a term in the entertainment industry for when something becomes a comically bad shell of its original self. They call it “Jumping the Shark.” It originates from the later seasons of Happy Days, when the show had run so low on ideas that they had Arthur Fonzarelli, while still wearing a leather jacket, strap on a pair of water skis and literally jump over a shark.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 10-27-2021

In today’s best of Anthony opens the show talking about a bad Sixers loss last night and the terrible state in which Philadelphia sports are in right now (0:00-21:55). The guys react to Nick Sirianni’s midweek press conference and how he related the team to flowers and fertilizing the soil (21:55-28:45)
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Best Of The John Kincade Show 10-27-2021

Today’s best of has John’s reaction to reports that Howie Roseman is scaring away good coaching options, as well as an interview with Adam Schefter previewing the NFL Trade Deadline!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy