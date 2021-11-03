Mayor, Senator Schumer, NY Taxi Workers Alliance, and Marblegate Asset Management Announce Agreement to Supplement Medallion Relief Program with City Backstop

Beginning Nov. 3, Individuals Who Visit Arena's Vaccination Site and Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Can Receive Two Complimentary Barclays Center Event Tickets. Governor Hochul: "We have to work with trusted allies. You know what that means? It's your parents, it's your friends, it's your neighbors, it's your teachers. And we have to get the word out right now that when this vaccine is available, that every kid says to their mom or dad and their guardian. I want to get the shot, I want to take my shots so I can be safe. I don't want to have to worry about this."

