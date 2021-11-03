CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor, Senator Schumer, NY Taxi Workers Alliance, and Marblegate Asset Management Announce Agreement to Supplement Medallion Relief Program with City Backstop

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
 9 days ago

NEW YORK—Mayor de Blasio, New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) Commissioner and Chair Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk, and Senator Charles Schumer today announced an agreement between the City, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), and Marblegate Asset Management (Marblegate), the largest medallion lender, to supplement the City’s Medallion Relief...

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Launches New 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' Vaccine Incentive Program for 5- To 11-Year-Olds for a Chance to Win A SUNY or CUNY Full Scholarship

Parents and Guardians of 5- To 11-Year-Olds Who Receive Their First Vaccine Dose by December 19 Can Enter Into the Random Drawing Here. 10 Winners per Week for Five Weeks with First Winners Announced November 24; Drawing Schedule Available Here. New Posters, Stickers and Other Assets Available For Providers on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Unveils First Monthly Update on new Blueprint to Combat Extreme Weather in New York City

In less than four weeks, New York City has put into action new strategies to guard against severe weather. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio today released the first monthly update to “The New Normal: Combatting Storm-Related Extreme Weather in New York City,” a landmark report that provides New York City with a new blueprint to prepare for and respond to extreme weather. Based on report findings, New York City has already enhanced outreach to vulnerable areas, launched new emergency communications protocols, taken action to protect New Yorkers in basement apartments, and started key infrastructure improvements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Unveils Commuter-First Vision for Penn Station and Revitalized Surrounding Neighborhood

New Plan Transforms Penn Station into Modern, World-Class Train Facility. Reimagined Development Plan Reduces Density, Prioritizes the Public Realm and Social Services, Invests in Affordable Housing, Increases Transit Access and Shared Streets, Activates Pedestrian-Friendly Streetscape. Governor Hochul today unveiled her vision for a new commuter-first world-class Penn Station and revitalized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Settles NYC Paid Safe andSick Leave Case with American Airlines

NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Peter A. Hatch today announced a settlement agreement with American Airlines to resolve violations of the NYC Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law. As part of the settlement, American Airlines’ federal lawsuit arguing that the NYC Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law does not apply to airport workers will be dropped. The settlement also requires American Airlines to pay $220,000 to 598 ground crew workers whose rights had been violated, including its management and support staff, fleet service and mechanical employees, and passenger service employees, and to comply with the law going forward by updating their safe and sick policy which will improve access to leave for thousands of ground crew workers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Video, Audio, Photos, and Rush Transcript: Barclays Center Launches Vaccine Incentive Program With Governor Kathy Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin

Beginning Nov. 3, Individuals Who Visit Arena's Vaccination Site and Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Can Receive Two Complimentary Barclays Center Event Tickets. Governor Hochul: "We have to work with trusted allies. You know what that means? It's your parents, it's your friends, it's your neighbors, it's your teachers. And we have to get the word out right now that when this vaccine is available, that every kid says to their mom or dad and their guardian. I want to get the shot, I want to take my shots so I can be safe. I don't want to have to worry about this."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

New York City to Close Digital Divide for 1.6 Million Residents, Advance Racial Equity

Mayor de Blasio announces landmark advancements in digital equity across New York City, building critical broadband infrastructure for up to 1.6 million New Yorkers, while partnering on immediate-term affordable internet connectivity for more than 250,000 residents. NEW YORK––Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced the largest step of any city in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Package to Fight Gun Violence Epidemic

Legislation S.14A/A.613A Enacts Jose Webster Untraceable Firearms Act; Criminalizes the Sale of Ghost Guns and Requires Gunsmiths to Register Firearms and Unfinished Frames or Receivers They Assemble. Legislation S.13A/A.2666A Enacts Scott J. Beigel Unfinished Receiver Act; Prohibits Possession and Sale of Unfinished Frames or Receivers. Legislation S.7152/A.6522 Amends Definition of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Celebrates Grand Opening of Major R. Owens Health and Wellness Community Center in Crown Heights

New center will offer sports and educational classes, camps and programming for children and community members, including free, low-cost and discounted opportunities to ensure access regardless of income. Video available at: https://youtu.be/-jVHWA_yVak. NEW YORK— Mayor de Blasio, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), members of the Owens family, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

City Hall in Your Borough: Mayor Announces Capital Project to Protect Seaport From Frequent Flooding

NEW YORK – Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and Mayor's Office of Climate Resiliency (MOCR) are taking action against the serious effects of climate change, announcing today that the City will allocate $110 million to a new capital project to help address sea-level rise and storm surge that together pose a serious threat to Lower Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

City Hall in Your Borough: Mayor Unveils Manhattan's Largest Shared Street, Other Major Open Space Improvements

Two-block shared street space in Flatiron slows cars, reclaims space for pedestrians and cyclists. Six blocks now fully complete of DOT’s “Broadway Vision” to remake 12 blocks of iconic throughway. NEW YORK—Mayor de Blasio and Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Hank Gutman unveiled major street improvements in the heart of...
MANHATTAN, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Anticipated Heavy Rainfall and High Winds Impacting Several Regions This Week

National Weather Service Predicting Significant Rainfall Over Next Two Days in Capital Region, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Southern Tier Regions. Governor Urges New Yorkers to Exercise Caution Ahead of Tuesday Morning Commute and Plan Ahead for Inclement Weather and Hazardous Travel Conditions. Governor Kathy Hochul declared a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Announces 50,000 Blocks Hand Swept by the City Cleanup Corps

Several Milestones Achieved in First Six Months of New Deal-Inspired Economic Recovery Program. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced that the City Cleanup Corps has hand-swept over 50,000 blocks, among several milestones achieved within six months of the program’s launch. Since April 2021, Mayor de Blasio’s New Deal-inspired economic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Announces Culmination of City Artist Corps With Over 700 Public Showcases and Events This Arts and Humanities Month

Workshops, exhibitions, performances, installations, murals, and more across the five boroughs are free and open to all. NEW YORK—Mayor de Blasio today announced the culmination of the New York City Artist Corps program with several showcases and hundreds of individual events happening across the boroughs this October. Coinciding with National Arts and Humanities Month, the City Artist Corps Showcases are a citywide celebration driven by this once-in-a-generation investment in the city’s artists as a way of reconnecting residents to arts and culture and fostering a fair, equitable, and vibrant recovery for all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

