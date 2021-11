I’d like to thank the employees of the Amery Library for making library resources so available during this difficult time. With an easy-to-use request system and curbside service, my family has been able to continue checking out books without interruption, even when public access to the building has been limited. The staff’s knowledge and helpfulness, along with a wide breadth of resources the library offers is extraordinary. It was one of the factors in our decision to move from the Twin Cities to Wisconsin.

AMERY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO