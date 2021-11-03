Facebook removes Ethiopian PM’s post for inciting violence

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas under their control," according to a UN spokesperson. Griffiths later returned to Addis Ababa. Other sources said Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was there to meet with Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

UNITED NATIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO