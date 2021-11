Von Miller is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Now that the Broncos have eaten almost the entirety of the 32-year-old’s remaining contract to turn the future Hall of Famer into a 2nd and 3rd round pick. Doing so before the NFL trade deadline at 4 PM Tuesday is an open admission by the Broncos’ first year general manager that he does not see the current roster as a true contender. If so, moving the best pass rusher in franchise history with nine games remaining is completely inexcusable. With that in mind, trading Miller now made a ton of sense if George Paton did not plan to re-sign him in 2022.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO