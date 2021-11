One of the most fascinating aspects of the match-up between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington this Saturday is just how natural they seem as rivals. Every so often in combat sports fans are blessed with a set of rivals who seem perfect for each other stylistically, they check all the right boxes for what they have in common and just the right boxes that make them so opposing. Usman and Covington absolutely fit this mold.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO