Colorado State

Voters rejected more taxes in Colorado and Washington — what does that mean for Biden's agenda?

By Andrew Keshner - MarketWatch on MSN.com
 6 days ago

In Colorado, voters rejected an extra 5% excise tax on...

Bangor Daily News

Voters rejected the progressive agenda on Election Day

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Nolan Finley is editorial page editor at The Detroit News. Voters jerked the steering wheel away from far-left progressives on Election Day and moved...
DETROIT, ME
9NEWS

Voters reject Denver marijuana tax ordinance

DENVER — Denver residents on Tuesday voted on Initiated Ordinance 300, which asked whether the city could raise the sales tax on marijuana to pay for local research on pandemics. The measure was funded by a Delaware-based group, Guarding Against Pandemics, and calls for increasing the marijuana sales tax by...
DENVER, CO
fourstateshomepage.com

Democrats float tax on ultra-wealthy to fund Biden’s agenda

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats have proposed taxing billionaires to help pay for the president’s Build Back Better plan, which would invest in social programs and safety nets. “People who have tens of billions of dollars — particularly with appreciated stock — don’t pay any tax on that appreciation,” said Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Heartland Institute

319. Voters Reject Biden Agenda? COP26 Kicks Off

The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Chris Talgo, and Cameron Sholty present episode 319 of the In The Tank Podcast. On this episode, the ITT crew talks about Tuesday’s election results and what those results mean for next year’s midterm elections. Later, they discuss the ongoing COP26 conference and Heartland’s counter-conference – the Climate Reality Forum.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kmmo.com

VOTERS REJECT OREARVILLE OPERATING TAX LEVY QUESTION

Less than a handful of issues were before voters in the KMMO listening area during the special election on Tuesday, November 2. There were two issues on the ballot in a specific Lafayette County community and one in a Saline County school district. According to unofficial results from the Saline...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KGW

Here's what's on the ballot for some voters in Oregon and SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday, Nov. 2 is a special election day for some communities in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Residents will vote on a handful of measures and races, including whether commissioners in Harney County should be allowed to discuss a change to Oregon's border, a tax increase for diners at restaurants in Cannon Beach and Newport, a ban of short-term rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County, a mayoral race in Vancouver and funding for juvenile detention centers, jails and body cameras for sheriff's deputies in Clark County.
OREGON STATE
Brookings Institution

Voter suppression or voter expansion? What’s happening and does it matter?

This year has seen a flurry of activity in state legislatures as they enacted laws that either made it easier or harder to vote. Now that many legislatures have finished their work the question is—so what? The story is, as usual, more complicated than the headlines. In some states, election reforms won’t make much of a difference. As we will see, solidly red states tended to pass restrictive voting laws and solidly blue states tended to pass expansive voting laws. But in swing states, where the presidential race or the balance of power in Congress could be won, the attempts to expand or restrict the vote could matter greatly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS

