It’s safe to say that Apple practically invented the true wireless earbud category when it released the original AirPods in 2017. But the world has changed a lot since then, especially in the two and a half years since Apple’s last AirPods update. True wireless earbuds are everywhere, and Apple is aiming to stay competitive with the AirPods (3rd Generation), which will be available on October 26 for $179. It started by giving the “regular” AirPods a redesign for the first time. Their smaller stems and downward-sloping buds are reminiscent of the AirPods Pro, and these changes helped the third-generation AirPods stay...

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO