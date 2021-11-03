City Hosts Free Bulky Item Drop-Off Sites Beginning November 13

The City of Garden Grove, in partnership with Republic Services, will host a series of community cleanup days throughout the city in an effort to help residents properly dispose of bulky items for free. The first community cleanup event will take place on Saturday, November 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in west Garden Grove. The drop-off location is the alley east of the Garden Grove Tibor Rubin Library, at 11962 Bailey Street, adjacent to the Eastgate Shopping Plaza. The event is open to Garden Grove residents only.

Residents may dispose of unwanted household items, including bulky items, such as appliances, furniture, mattresses, and carpets. This will be a self-service event in which residents will be unloading their own items. The Garden Grove Public Works Department will be onsite to help elderly and disabled individuals who may need assistance.

Items not accepted include electronic waste, such as televisions, printers, radios and computers; hazardous waste, including paint and oil; and green waste, such as grass clippings and leaves.

The community cleanup initiative is part of the City’s continued effort to keep public areas clean and clear of clutter, while providing residents with free access to disposal services.

The next community cleanup day is Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Hare School Park, located at 12012 Magnolia Street.

For a list of the 2022 Community Cleanup Days, visit the City’s website at ggcity.org/events.

For more information, please contact the Garden Grove Public Works Department at (714) 741-5000.