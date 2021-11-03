CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

City Hosts Free Bulky Item Drop-Off Sites Beginning November 13

Garden Grove, California
Garden Grove, California
 9 days ago

The City of Garden Grove, in partnership with Republic Services, will host a series of community cleanup days throughout the city in an effort to help residents properly dispose of bulky items for free. The first community cleanup event will take place on Saturday, November 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in west Garden Grove. The drop-off location is the alley east of the Garden Grove Tibor Rubin Library, at 11962 Bailey Street, adjacent to the Eastgate Shopping Plaza. The event is open to Garden Grove residents only.

Residents may dispose of unwanted household items, including bulky items, such as appliances, furniture, mattresses, and carpets. This will be a self-service event in which residents will be unloading their own items. The Garden Grove Public Works Department will be onsite to help elderly and disabled individuals who may need assistance.

Items not accepted include electronic waste, such as televisions, printers, radios and computers; hazardous waste, including paint and oil; and green waste, such as grass clippings and leaves.

The community cleanup initiative is part of the City’s continued effort to keep public areas clean and clear of clutter, while providing residents with free access to disposal services.

The next community cleanup day is Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Hare School Park, located at 12012 Magnolia Street.

For a list of the 2022 Community Cleanup Days, visit the City’s website at ggcity.org/events.

For more information, please contact the Garden Grove Public Works Department at (714) 741-5000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Appeals court temporarily blocks imminent release of Trump White House records to House January 6 committee

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted former President Trump's request for an "administrative" injunction, temporarily blocking the release of his White House records from the National Archives to the House committee Investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. "The National Archives and Records Administration and the Archivist be enjoined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden Grove, CA
Government
City
Garden Grove, CA
Local
California Government
CBS News

Defense rests its case at Kyle Rittenhouse trial

The defense wrapped up its case Thursday at the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged with killing two people and wounding a third last summer. Closing arguments are expected to begin on Monday — both parties will have two and a half hours each for arguments and rebuttals.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS News

Britney Spears' conservatorship could end at Friday hearing

Attorneys for Britney Spears will return to court Friday when a Los Angeles judge will consider the pop star's request to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled her career and finances for nearly 14 years. The hearing will be the first since her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as a co-conservator.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Green Waste#Electronic Waste#Republic Services#Community Cleanup Days
The Hill

Defense & National Security — Biden marks Veterans Day

It's Thursday, Happy Veterans Day and welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. President Biden and other administration officials were at Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects in honor of Veterans...
MILITARY
Garden Grove, California

Garden Grove, California

26
Followers
118
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Garden Grove is a city in northern Orange County, California, located 34 miles (55 km) southeast of the city of Los Angeles in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The population was 170,883 at the 2010 United States Census. State Route 22, also known as the Garden Grove Freeway, passes through the city in an east–west direction. The western portion of the city is known as West Garden Grove.

Comments / 0

Community Policy