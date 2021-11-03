CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

CDC authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

By Natalie Fahmy
WKBW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Children 5-11 can start getting their COVID-19 vaccine today. Both Doctor Lauren Kuwik and Doctor Raul Vazquez said they have 300 doses to give to their patients. “As a parent and pediatrician, we’ve been waiting for this for months,” Dr. Kuwik said. “This adds real...

