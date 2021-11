Ohio State junior Jack Alberti and his friends live just east of campus and have experienced serious crime first hand. "We had a friend get carjacked just a couple days ago,” Alberti said. “And then before that, also this week, there was actually a gunshot outside of our house, and a friend of mine actually got a gun pointed at him, and he was just walking home at night."

