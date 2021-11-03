CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Virginia governor gains edge in WFT stadium talks

By Rick Snider
 6 days ago

Virginia may have gained a big advantage in vying for the Washington Football Team's next stadium after electing a pro-business governor on Tuesday.

Come January, then Gov. Glenn Youngkin can make a deal while Maryland and Washington's top officials may be limited over their final year. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan can't seek re-election, while District mayor Muriel Bowser hasn't declared her intentions for re-election in 2022.

Youngkin is playing with house money with four years ahead while Hogan and Bowser won't easily gain funding from their legislatures in a final year. Crowning achievements like pro stadiums go to political kingpins and Hogan and Bowser lack that standing with the calendar soon flipping.

Meanwhile, Washington owner Dan Snyder is looking for someone who can make a deal. Youngkin at least has the power, though maybe not a great site. Then again, the District doesn't have room for a stadium anymore nor Council members willing to fund a stadium for a team worth more than $4 billion.

Maryland has options, especially in Prince George's County, and a sports book license for Snyder as a sweetener. Virginia might counter with a casino license for Snyder. The District has neither bargaining chip.

Snyder was a winner no matter who became Virginia's governor. Terry McAuliffe was pro-stadium and Youngkin told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in June that he was open to a WFT stadium. Now Youngkin can try what several predecessors have failed to do in luring the first major pro sports franchise to the state.

The real jewel is not the stadium, but state payroll taxes. Ticket taxes have often tallied less than $1 million per game at FedEx Field over the years, but state income taxes on the team's $200 million-plus payroll makes competing for the team worthwhile. Currently, the team plays in Landover, Md. while training daily in Ashburn, Va. States vary on payroll deductions with some also taxing the visiting teams, so players often have 10 different tax statements to merge annually. Washington is expected to move its training facility to the new stadium so that jurisdiction would have a large share of taxes.

With a new stadium expected in 2027, Snyder needs to pick a venue by 2023 at the latest to begin permitting and construction. Youngkin can make promises while Hogan and Bower are limited. It's not an end-all advantage, but Youngkin's election helps Virginia's position.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks .

