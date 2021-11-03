CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Thursday

By Mike Bracciano
kq2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday was a day similar to yesterday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures warming into the upper 40s. Winds will...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

It's warm but that changes dramatically on Thursday!

Bryan Hughes has your morning forecast update. It's warm but that changes dramatically on Thursday!. Cabell County School Board votes to keep mask requirement until end of semester. Girl's work for horses earns her Eagle Scout distinction. 14-year-old girl earns honor of Eagle Scout. Charleston native featured on the 'Rachael...
CHARLESTON, WV
KAAL-TV

Rain AND snow in forecast

We have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that will cool us off for awhile. Expect about 3/4" to 1" of rain from these showers. The line will be moving slowly, and there will be some downpours within these showers at times. Some communities could eclipse the 1" mark.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Weathercall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the lower 60s. Winds will stay on the lighter side for today. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with the chance for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Rain chances will slowly increase through the day...
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

Staying warm as rain moves in Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: The weather stays tranquil and mild until rainy conditions develop Thursday. TUESDAY: After another cold start, temperatures once again will rebound into the 70s today with lots of sunshine. It’s hard to beat this weather in early November!. WEDNESDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky with...
COLUMBUS, MS
FOX Carolina

Warm Wednesday ahead of rain Thursday

One more warmer day in the 70s before rain is back in the forecast! Expect showers late Thursday into early Friday, then a big cool-down this weekend!. Tonight will be chilly with mostly clear skies and lows in the 40s. Wednesday will bring increasing clouds with highs in the 70s. Rain should hold off til midday Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Rain on Wednesday

Clouds will continue to increase overnight with the chance for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Rain chances will slowly increase through the day Wednesday with the heaviest rain falling in the late afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday night into Thursday putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Morning Gives Way To Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another crisp, cool morning with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s across South Florida. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon will allow for temperatures to climb to the upper 70s and some areas may be near 80 degrees. Our mainly dry weather is courtesy of high pressure that is in control. Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 60s. (CBS4) Wednesday the winds will shift more out of the east and a few showers will be possible with highs in the low 80s. Even warmer and more humid on Thursday with the potential for scattered storms. The rain chance will be highest on Friday due to more moisture around ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms are likely on Friday with some heavy rain in spots. Some showers are possible on Saturday and once the front sweeps in we will enjoy drier and cooler weather by Sunday. Lows will dip to the low 60s by Sunday morning and highs will be in the upper 70s. Even cooler by Monday morning when lows tumble to the upper 50s.
MIAMI, FL
KZTV 10

Mainly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy today

We'll have more cloud coverage today which could squeeze out a quick shower or two, but most of us will stay dry, warm and humid. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week along with a cold front that is forecast to arrive on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy