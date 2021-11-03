Teaching Assistant - Part-time

Pay: KR5

Start Date: ASAP

The Downs CEP is looking to appoint an experienced teaching assistant to join our team as soon as possible. This is a term time temporary contract.

Hours: 20 hours and 40 minutes per week in class (contract)

8.45 am – 3.25pm 2 days a week (this includes one afternoon of PPA cover)

8.45 am – 12.15pm 3 days a week

Are you an enthusiastic and inspirational teaching assistant? Are you passionate about helping young people fulfil their potential? Do you have experience working with children in the primary range? Do you have the ability to inspire children and encourage them to grow in independence and self-confidence? Would you like to be given the opportunity to support children in their learning? Then look no further.

You will need to have a high level of literacy and numeracy and experience of improving outcomes for pupils both academically and emotionally. We are looking for people who are determined to secure the absolute best for each pupil and will work hard to ensure every child achieves everything they are capable of.

If you decide to apply for this post, please complete the application form. Your supporting statement should be no longer than 2 sides of A4 and should address the selection criteria detailed in the Person Specification.

We hope you find the information in this pack useful. Should you have any further queries, please do not hesitate to contact the school office on 01304 372486.

Only applications submitted on the Kent Teach application form will be considered. We welcome applications regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or religion.

The Downs CEP School is committed to the protection and safety of its pupils. Any job offer will be subject to a satisfactory DBS check, two references and proof of qualifications.

Closing Date: 15/11/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: Monday 22nd November 2021

Information about the school

The Downs CEP School is a large two form entry Primary School, in Walmer.

We take pride in having a strong sense of community and family and believe that nothing is impossible!

The Downs has been graded as good by Ofsted and Outstanding by the most recent Diocese inspection which noted our good Christian ethos and active links with the local churches.

In April 2019, The Downs CEP school became a founding member of the Deal Education Learning Alliance Trust (DEALT) which is a MAT comprised of eight local primary schools within Deal and the surrounding villages. This unique and exciting collaboration of local schools work together to ensure the very best outcomes for all pupils and their families within our town.

Personnel across DEALT are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young persons.

All Posts are subject to an Enhanced DBS Disclosure Application.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

