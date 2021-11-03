Customer Service Volunteer (Wheelchair Volunteer, Harrow)

If you enjoy being in an office and like meeting people, this is the role for you. You'll be providing people with wheelchairs and other equipment to help them get moving again after illness or injury.

Journey times to this location can be long and unpredictable. Ideally you will live no more than 10 miles or 30-40 minutes away. Please consider this before applying.

We would like you to volunteer:

At least 3 hours per week

Shifts available Monday to Friday (11am-2pm)

For at least 6 months

Health and Safety Statement

We take an individual approach to ensuring your safety.

We may ask you to complete a simple risk assessment. We will also have a conversation with you to discuss any restrictions that may still be in place in your region and identify any adjustments you may need.

We're sorry but at the moment we can't always host 15 - 17 year olds, do get in touch and we can let you know what you can do near you.

If you have any questions before applying, please contact us at or 03000 040 309.

Why we want you

We need volunteers like you so that that everyone who needs one can get a wheelchair. Each year we hire out or loan over 75,000 wheelchairs to help people to get around after an injury or illness. In this role you will be welcoming customers and helping them to get moving again.

What you will be doing

Giving a warm welcome to customers visiting or phoning us.

Helping people wanting to hire a wheelchair or other equipment.

Using a computer-based stock control system.

Showing people how to use equipment.

Taking payments / donations

The skills you need

Physically able to safely lift or move wheelchairs and other mobility equipment

Some customer service experience is desirable.

Enjoy meeting people and good people skills.

Able to work independently and in a team.

Good IT skills.

Able to commit to a regular shift on a weekly basis.

What's in it for you