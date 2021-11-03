Volunteer Driver (Wheelchair Volunteer - Newport, Wales)
If you enjoy driving and like meeting people, this is the role for you. You'll be delivering wheelchairs to people locally or further afield to help them get moving again after illness or injury.
Ideally you will live within 10 miles of the equipment collection point.
We would like you to volunteer:
- A few hours per week
- Shifts available Monday to Friday (AM and PM)
- For at least 6 months
Health and Safety Statement
We take an individual approach to ensuring your safety.
We may ask you to complete a simple risk assessment. We will also have a conversation with you to discuss any restrictions that may still be in place in your region and identify any adjustments you may need.
We're sorry but at the moment we can't always host 15 - 17 year olds, do get in touch and we can let you know what you can do near you.
If you have any questions before applying, please contact us at or 03000 040 309.
More about this role
Volunteer role
Volunteer Driver
Volunteer manager
BRC
Where you will be based
Community
Why we want you
We need volunteers like you so that that everyone who needs one can get a wheelchair. Each year we hire out or loan over 75,000 wheelchairs to help people to get around after an injury or illness. Whether it is delivery or collection for people at home, or moving equipment between buildings, you will be joining a friendly team of people who help to get people moving again. Please note the minimum age for this role is 21 years.
What you will be doing
- Deliver and collect wheelchairs using a Red Cross van.
- Load / unload wheelchairs ready for daily runs.
- Show people how to use equipment.
- Use a computer-based stock control system.
The skills you need
- Physically able to safely lift or move wheelchairs and other mobility equipment.
- Experienced driver (at least two years).
- Confident driving a delivery van.
- Enjoy meeting people and good people skills.
- Good IT skills.
- Able to commit to a regular weekly shift.
What's in it for you
- Meet new people and be part of a dynamic and inclusive team.
- A great opportunity to use your existing skills and gain new ones.
- An opportunity to be part of the world's largest humanitarian organisation and the knowledge that you are making a difference to people's lives.
- All training and induction for the role.
- Reasonable pre-agreed travel expenses for the role including for attending training.
