Pupil Mentor and Year 4 Learning Support Assistant (30 Hours) - Temporary

Start Date: Immediate

Pay: KR4 (£18,517 FTE)

We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic and caring learning support assistant to work in Year 4 in the mornings and to support our children and families in the afternoons. In the mornings you will support children in their, reading, writing and mathematics skills and in the afternoons you will be working with individual or small groups of children who require social and emotional support. You will also be liaising with parents and carers.

We are looking for someone who is able to not only take direction from their line manager but also able to think on their feet and use their own initiative whilst dealing sensitively and confidentially with issues that arise during the school day.

As part of Kent Catholic Schools’ Partnership, a Multi-Academy Trust we provide excellent opportunities to move between schools and to share best practice that will enhance your career.

Staff benefits include:

A friendly and collaborative child centred approach to education

Access to high quality CPD

Opportunities to work across our hub with our partner schools St Gregory's in Margate and St Mary's in Whitstable.

In return we are looking for someone who supports our Catholic ethos and is dedicated to giving our children the most magnificent start to their education.

KCSP schools are renowned for their excellent pastoral care, well-behaved children who are eager to learn, supportive parents with high expectations, traditional values and strong teaching. We are extremely proud of our children and welcome applications from those willing to experience the joy of learning and growing with us in the pursuit of excellence.

Please arrange to come and visit our lovely school on Monday 8th November at 2pm by calling 01843 861738.

Closing Date: 12/11/2021 at 17:00

Interviews: 19th November 2021

Information about the school

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School is a one form entry primary school situated in the stunning seaside town of Broadstairs, near to one of the most beautiful beaches in Kent.

We are embarking on a new and exciting curriculum journey for the pupils we teach. With changes to our curriculum to ensure high standards and creativity this is a great opportunity to develop your career within a lively, friendly and supportive school.

As part of the Kent Catholic Schools Partnership we are lucky to be able to access high quality professional development and being part of a family of schools enables us opportunities to learn, grow and develop together.

We are looking for a learning support assistant who is sympathetic to our Catholic values and ethos and who demonstrates commitment and passion to ensure our young people strive to be the best they can be. In addition, the skills and ability to work as part of a team to secure the best possible outcomes for our pupils.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1