Teaching Assistant - Term Time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

Pay: KR4

Start Date: 1st December 2021

We have a vacancy for a temporary teaching assistant in upper KS2 from 1st December. This role involves supporting children in class with their learning, supervising playtimes and working closely with the teacher. You will also carry out interventions with small groups and individuals.

This is a great opportunity to work with alongside outstanding teachers and develop your skills.

Experience is essential. You must be able to work as part of team, be proactive and have good organisational skills. A good level of English and Maths is crucial.

Our school motto is ‘a friendly, happy place to learn’ and you will join a happy and successful team with children who love to come to school. The post is for 27 1/2 hours a week (8.45am-3.15pm) and is paid at Kent Range 4, term time only.

We can offer you –

  • knowledgeable and helpful staff
  • a well resourced learning environment
  • a positive and friendly ethos
  • teamwork and support.

We would like someone who –

  • has recent and relevant experience of working with children
  • is resilient and patient
  • has a warm disposition and has a commitment to the school ethos
  • is flexible and adaptable to the child’s needs.

Please ring the headteacher for more information.

Please apply via the button below.

In your application, please explain how your experience matches the points in the person specification and give examples of your work. We look forward to meeting you.

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and an offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.

Closing Date: 11/11/2021 at 18:00

Interviews: Wednesday 17th November

Information about the school

Canterbury Road Primary School is a one form entry primary school close to Sittingbourne town centre and within easy reach of the M2, M20 and train station.

We have interested, funny children who like to learn and love coming to school. Our children make excellent progress in their time here. Pupil progress and attainment are above national levels due to fantastic teaching with a focus on each child achieving their best. We are very well resourced and have a committed staff dedicated to the children and their families.

Please contact Zoe King, headteacher for further details.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1

