In real life, moving is the worst. In Unpacking, described by its creators as a “zen puzzle game,” settling into a new place is surprisingly comforting. Unpacking takes you through a series of homes representing an invisible protagonist’s life from 1997 to 2018, and as it turns out, you can tell a lot about a person by the things they take with them. Though the mechanics are simple and the campaign can be completed in a handful of hours, Unpacking is a memorable, delightful game that shows that there are still new ways to tell stories in video games out there.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO