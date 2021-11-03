Jaguars Wednesday: "Time to move on…"

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Can the Jaguars upset the Bills? I thought about it and my dream was broken. I clutched at images like dying breath. The Jaguars can beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday at TIAA Bank Field because of course they can. It's the NFL and any team theoretically can beat any other in professional football. My unsolicited and semi-amateur, quasi-professional opinion is a Jaguars victory Sunday would perhaps be the biggest upset in franchise history – ranking with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1995 expansion season. Perhaps others would compare, but the list is short. I would rank it there because the Jaguars have struggled mightily this season with their only victory coming over a struggling Miami team. The Bills look like a Super Bowl favorite – and it's a stretch to believe a team playing as the Jaguars have played this season could beat a Super Bowl favorite. Yes, the Jaguars pushed the Cincinnati Bengals – and to a lesser extent the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans – but pushing and winning aren't the same thing in the NFL. So, keep clutching to those images. But I just can't tell you that dream will come true. Not this week. Here's hoping I'm wrong.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO