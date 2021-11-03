CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars Wednesday: "Time to move on…"

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – The records don't matter to Josh Allen. The Jaguars' defensive end/linebacker also doesn't much care what happened last Sunday in Seattle, at least not when it comes to how he feels about the team's game on Sunday. "I'm excited about this one," Allen said Wednesday. This one...

www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Cat Country

NFL trade deadline comes and goes without a move by Jaguars

With the NFL trade deadline now officially here, the Jaguars opted to not use any of their resources to acquire talent for a 1-6 squad heading down yet another losing season. It’s rare that a team will exit the trade deadline netting a game-changing player for the appropriate cost, but the deficiencies Jacksonville currently has at its receiver position, and the issues within its defensive secondary gave some reason to keep an eye out as the trade deadline approached today at 4:00 PM ET.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Yardbarker

Jaguars vs. Bills: Robinson Doesn't Practice Wednesday Due to Heel Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has made progress in his recovery from his heel injury this week, but the second-year rusher was still a non-participant in the team's Wednesday practice. "He made a big step yesterday and we are going to see how he feels but that is a...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Historically speaking: Bills-Jaguars, bye-bye Buffalo

JACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars were at the very beginning when they arrived in Buffalo in late December 1996. A Jaguars team a year removed from its 1995 expansion season – and just weeks removed from a losing record – was suddenly at Rich Stadium to face a Bills team that never had lost a postseason game in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Stay the course

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Did the Jags bomb on this past draft? Hardly anybody they drafted except rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is even seeing the field. The only other one is cornerback Tyson Campbell, and he is getting torched left and right. Some teams seem to stay bad forever. Jags feel like they are doomed to be bottom feeders forever. They changed the whole regime in the offseason and we look just as bad as last year, if not worse. I hope Jaguars Owner Shad Khan's tolerance is much less than it has been traditionally because this regime already looks like one on the way out. Has a coach and his staff ever been fired after one year?
NFL
Jaguars.com

Quick thoughts: On to Week 9

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan's quick thoughts as the Jaguars prepare to play the Buffalo Bills in a 2021 Week 9 game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday. Oehser …. Clean it up. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence talked Wednesday about having...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Tiaa Bank Field#The Buffalo Bills#The Seattle Seahawks
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Winnah

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Can the Jaguars upset the Bills? I thought about it and my dream was broken. I clutched at images like dying breath. The Jaguars can beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday at TIAA Bank Field because of course they can. It's the NFL and any team theoretically can beat any other in professional football. My unsolicited and semi-amateur, quasi-professional opinion is a Jaguars victory Sunday would perhaps be the biggest upset in franchise history – ranking with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1995 expansion season. Perhaps others would compare, but the list is short. I would rank it there because the Jaguars have struggled mightily this season with their only victory coming over a struggling Miami team. The Bills look like a Super Bowl favorite – and it's a stretch to believe a team playing as the Jaguars have played this season could beat a Super Bowl favorite. Yes, the Jaguars pushed the Cincinnati Bengals – and to a lesser extent the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans – but pushing and winning aren't the same thing in the NFL. So, keep clutching to those images. But I just can't tell you that dream will come true. Not this week. Here's hoping I'm wrong.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Friday: Robinson "questionable"

JACKSONVILLE – James Robinson remains "day to day." That means the Jaguars' starting running back will be listed as questionable on the team's final official injury report of the week, but Head Coach Urban Meyer remains optimistic the second-year veteran can play Sunday. "I expect a positive 'day-to-day,''' Meyer said...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Ten things: Bills-Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE – This is a monstrous task. How monstrous is monstrous? Well, when the Jaguars play host to the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, they will be doing more than playing a hot team and a preseason favorite in the AFC East. They will be playing one...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars' Josh Allen has all-time career day against Bills' Josh Allen

In retrospect, we should have seen this coming. Josh Allen, the Jaguars’ edge-rusher selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft, had one of the most incredible and unrepeatable days any defender has ever enjoyed in pro football history on Sunday, as the Jaguars upset the Bills, 9-6. Why was this day so unique for the Jaguars’ Josh Allen? Because of all things he did against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, selected with the…
NFL
Jaguars.com

Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Bills

JACKSONVILLE – Each week during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will analyze the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Game report: Jaguars 9, Bills 6

JACKSONVILLE – This was big. Really, really big. It also was wildly unexpected, but mostly it was a really impressive – and perhaps really important – day for the Jaguars. Defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen – along with defensive linemen Taven Bryan and Dawuane Smoot – led a spirited defensive effort,...
NFL
Jaguars.com

📧 O-Zone Late Night: Jaguars 9, Bills 6

JACKSONVILLE – This was up there, wasn't it?. The Jaguars have had some impressive, memorable upset victories in 27 seasons – but it says here a 9-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field Sunday was perhaps the most improbable. Remember: Only a week ago, the Jaguars lost...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy