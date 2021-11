CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington fell to Montana State on Saturday 23-20 in a game that the Cats had control over from the second quarter on. The key player for the Bobcats was quarterback Matthew McKay. McKay had 65 yards rushing including a rushing touchdown which put Montana State up 7-0 in the first. He also had 253 yards passing. His main target was Lance McCutcheon who had 150 yards receiving and the highlight of the day was a touchdown between the combo that put Montana State up 14-13.

