The Master League Premier Classic competition in Pokémon Go has you using some of the best Pokémon you’ve captured over the years against other players. However, there are several restrictions in this league. You won’t be able to use any Pokémon that has been powered up beyond level 40 using XL candy, and you cannot use any legendary or mythical Pokémon. You’ll have to use any traditional Pokémon that do not meet these criteria. It dramatically limits the pool compared to other Master League leagues. Nevertheless, these are the best Pokémon you can find for the Master League Premier Classic.

