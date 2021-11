The town of South Hadley, with the assistance of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC), is continuing to seek funding to assist qualified homeowners in making necessary repairs to their homes. In order to be eligible for assistance, total household income cannot exceed current FY2021 Federal income guidelines. This is a zero percent (0%) deferred payment loan (DPL), which becomes a grant after 15 years. At that time, the DPL is forgiven. If the property is sold or transferred during the 15 year term, a percentage of the loan must be paid back. Please note that there may or may not be current funding available to help at this time. To ensure that your place on the housing rehabilitation waitlist, all interested and qualifying parties are encouraged to apply.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO