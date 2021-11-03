FFT: Latest Injury News and Notes, Roster Trends, Name That Player, and AskFFT

The 49ers delivered a flop of a performance in Week 9 against the Cardinals, and these four Niners are certainly seeing their value to the team drop. The San Francisco 49ers now find themselves 3-5 after dropping their fifth game out of six contests, a one-sided 31-17 clunker of a defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, who were forced to start Colt McCoy at quarterback in the wake of missing Kyler Murray to an ankle injury.

