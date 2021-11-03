CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

FFT: Latest Injury News and Notes, Roster Trends, Name That Player, and AskFFT

247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FFT crew talks through the latest injury...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tuesday’s Manning Family News

The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
NFL
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fft#American Football#Roster Trends
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyler Murray News

Last Sunday, the Cardinals took care of business against the 49ers despite star quarterback Kyler Murray being inactive due to an ankle injury. As of now, it seems like the Cardinals may have to suit up without Murray this Sunday as well. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Suffered Another Major Injury Blow

Few teams have been hit quite as hard by injuries this season as the New Orleans Saints. They suffered another big blow on Thursday. Defensive end Payton Turner, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder issue. Turner had missed weeks 7 and 8 with a calf injury before returning on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
The Spun

Georgia Wide Receiver Reportedly Out For The Season

Through 10 weeks of college football action, Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs own the best defense in the country and one of the best defenses the college football world has seen in some time. While most of the focus is on the defense, the Bulldogs also own a top-15 offense.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

Between a slew of injuries and some recent roster moves, the Cleveland Browns have an opening on their roster. And they’re filling that most recent opening with a veteran running back. On Wednesday, the Browns made a small flurry of roster moves. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was designated for return while Nick...
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons Injury Update: Good News on Key Player

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell left last week's game against the Miami Dolphins and entered concussion protocol. This was a particularly scary moment for Terrell and the Falcons, because he had already missed Week 3 against the New York Giants after suffering a concussion against Tampa Bay the prior week.
NFL
FanSided

49ers roster: 4 players who are trending down after loss to Cardinals

The 49ers delivered a flop of a performance in Week 9 against the Cardinals, and these four Niners are certainly seeing their value to the team drop. The San Francisco 49ers now find themselves 3-5 after dropping their fifth game out of six contests, a one-sided 31-17 clunker of a defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, who were forced to start Colt McCoy at quarterback in the wake of missing Kyler Murray to an ankle injury.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys news: Tyron Smith’s latest injury could force the Cowboys to shuffle their offensive line

The veteran tackle is once again dealing with an injury. The Cowboys have dealt with this before, not only in the last few years, but even already this year. Once again, Tyron Smith is dealing with injury issues, this time it’s with his ankle. Cowboys owner/GM told 105.3 “The Fan” on Tuesday morning that Smith is dealing with bone spurs in his ankle and it could affect his status of playing this week against Denver.
NFL
chatsports.com

3 minor Chiefs roster notes from Wednesday

Three roster notes involving the Kansas City Chiefs came through on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s official transaction report. Three #Chiefs notes from the NFL’s official transactions report:. - LA Rams pluck LB Christian Rozeboom from KC practice squad. - Chiefs sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to their practice squad. -...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy