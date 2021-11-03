CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Bar Bans Mariah Carey Christmas Song Until December, Limits Plays to Once Per Day After

By Ilana Davis
vinepair.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is fast approaching and — for better or worse — that means the usual playlist of festive songs is set to take over radio stations and jukeboxes across the country. With that in mind, a bar in Texas has gone viral after sharing a stark message...

A Ban on Mariah Carey? A Texas Bar Says YES!

Now that Halloween is over almost everywhere you go there are signs of Christmas. But a bar in Dallas seems to have declared war on the holiday by temporarily banning Mariah Carey's hit song, 'All I Want for Christmas.'. Managers at the Stoneleigh P in Uptown posted a sign on...
Mariah Carey
Christmas Song, Alcohol, Dallas, Texas Bar
