Man Arrested For Breaking Into Alabama Locker Room

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump’s lawyers. Chutkan said President Joe Biden...
WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
MSNBC host and former Nightly News anchor and managing editor Brian Williams is leaving NBC at the end of the year to “spend time with his family,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said Tuesday. In his farewell to colleagues, the veteran journalist took stock of some of his accomplishments: “28 years,...
NFL star Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday that he takes "full responsibility" for his misleading comments about his vaccination status. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed last week that he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and has faced heavy criticism for saying in August that he was "immunized." "I shared...
Pfizer-BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster shot for everyone ages 18 and up, a ruling the company has been angling for for several months. Pfizer’s request will be considered by the FDA, which will make a final decision in...
Rep. Paul Gosar 's (R-Ariz.) sister said Tuesday that other lawmakers do not hold her brother accountable after he tweeted a video earlier this week that depicted violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . "I have proximity to this sociopath who has been elected from a very...
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on infrastructure dollars to help fix the clogged ports and blanket the nation with internet access — but a series of initiatives rolled out on Tuesday show that the urgent pace might not be fast enough to address the immediate needs of an economy coping with a supply chain squeeze and a shift to remote work.
A man wanted by the FBI on charges that he assaulted police officers at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has fled to Belarus and is trying to claim political asylum there, local media reported. The man, Evan Neumann, who according to a filing March 23 in U.S....
