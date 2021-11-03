Knights JV football wins last game of shortened season

Pleasantville’s football squad’s best performance of the season was in the final regular season game against Cardinal of Eldon. In Week 8, the Trojans came into the game with a 3-4 record after knocking off Van Buren the previous week. Pleasantville faced a seemingly simple scenario, win and they were in the playoffs. The first half showed the explosiveness of the Trojans on offense and special teams. Blayton Nilles had a 51-yard catch that set up a touchdown and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score. Pleasantville also got rushing touchdowns from Dillon Ammons and Jacob Hiemstra. The Trojans went into the half leading 29-22. Despite being shut out in the second half, Pleasantville tightened up on defense and held Cardinal to just six points in the final 24 minutes. The Trojans closed out the season at Trojan Stadium with an exciting 29-28 victory.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO