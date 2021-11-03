CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Knights JV football wins last game of shortened season

thesoutherneronline.com
 9 days ago

The JV football team, Midtown’s only football team, won...

thesoutherneronline.com

thearabtribune.com

Arab football: Knights to host first-round playoff game for just third time

Arab coach Lee Ozmint said last Friday morning, “I expect us to put together a complete game tonight” against Springville. Mission 99 percent accomplished: Arab defeated Springville 27-0 in a performance not exactly perfect, but certainly good enough, especially considering the circumstances. Oxford and Arab both won easily at home...
ARAB, AL
sports360az.com

The Wait is Over! Arizona Wildcats Win a Football Game

763 days! October 5th, 2019 was the last time the Wildcats won a football game. The wait is finally over. Saturday afternoon in Tucson the ‘Cats scored on a late 10-yard touchdown run by Michael Wiley to beat California 10-3. The win is the first for head coach Jedd Fisch....
ARIZONA STATE
thearabtribune.com

Arab Jr. High: Knights win two, lose two in season openers

The Arab Junior Knights tipped off their season Tuesday night with a 2-2 start, with the usual ups and downs to begin the year. Never able to pull away, West Point came back to claim the lead late only to see the Knights win in what turned out to be a thriller despite numerous mistakes during the game.
ARAB, AL
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: Young Leads Wildcats to Bell Game Win

EL CENTRO — Brawley Union High School senior running back Isaiah Young scored four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 34-21 Bell Game win over Central Union High, securing the Imperial Valley League title for Brawley here on Friday, Oct. 29. The victory snapped a four-year losing streak for...
EL CENTRO, CA
WTOK-TV

No. 1 EMCC wins MACCC North Division in last regular season game

FULTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The No. 1 EMCC Lions continue their undefeated season with 34-9 road victory over Itawamba. The game would start out a little slow for EMCC but with about 6 minutes to go in the first quarter Jeremy Mack Jr, would get his 4th interception of the season and the Lions would capitalize on the play with a 23 yard field goal. They would then lead 3-0.
FULTON, MS
Daily Illini

Rutgers notes, grades: Brandon Peters has best game of season in Illini football’s loss to Scarlet Knights

Coming off one of their biggest wins in program history, the Illini couldn’t seem to get any momentum going against Rutgers on Saturday. Despite the best game of Brandon Peters’ season thus far, the running game did not play up to the level that it did against Penn State. Peters was able to throw for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 73% completion percentage, but the running game was only able to tally 107 total yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Football’s Best Game Was Final Regular Season Game

Pleasantville’s football squad’s best performance of the season was in the final regular season game against Cardinal of Eldon. In Week 8, the Trojans came into the game with a 3-4 record after knocking off Van Buren the previous week. Pleasantville faced a seemingly simple scenario, win and they were in the playoffs. The first half showed the explosiveness of the Trojans on offense and special teams. Blayton Nilles had a 51-yard catch that set up a touchdown and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score. Pleasantville also got rushing touchdowns from Dillon Ammons and Jacob Hiemstra. The Trojans went into the half leading 29-22. Despite being shut out in the second half, Pleasantville tightened up on defense and held Cardinal to just six points in the final 24 minutes. The Trojans closed out the season at Trojan Stadium with an exciting 29-28 victory.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
Garden City News

JV Volleyball ends season with win

Garden City High School JV Volleyball team ended their season Saturday with another win against Carey and a party to celebrate a great season of volleyball. Although there were wins and losses, the girls had the chance to play a full season with lots of passion for a sport they love and at the same time having lots of fun.
GARDEN CITY, NY
homenewshere.com

Winchester football team arises to win first game

ARLINGTON — Arlington High's Senior Night proved to be an incredible one for the Winchester High football team. Coming into the game winless, and having been beaten by a combined 98-6 in their previous two games, the Red & Black came to life on offense, getting big performances from several players in a 45-28 upset of Arlington, Friday night at Peirce Field for their first win of the year.
WINCHESTER, MA
rockvillerampage.com

JV Football Welcomes Two Female Athletes

The beginning of the 2021 school year marked the return of fall sports. This season, the Rockville JV football team welcomed two junior, female players– Rebecca Mintz, and Hana Žitňanská. This is the first season both girls are playing a male-dominated sport. Mintz plays as a linebacker and Žitňanská as a receiver and defensive back.
ROCKVILLE, MD
KFYR-TV

Dickinson Midgets football win road playoff game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only one team won a road playoff game in high school football last week and Dickinson is that team in Class-11A. The Midgets went to Fargo and beat South 9-7. With a score like that, it’s easy to see that defense made the difference, even though South scored on the first drive.
BISMARCK, ND
beltontigerathletics.com

BMS Volleyball plays last home game this season

The BMS Volleyball teams played their last home game of the season last night against Cove. Both 7th Grade teams had tough 3 set losses. Great job to both 8th Grade teams for winning their last home volleyball game at BMS. The 7B Lady Tigers faced Copperas Cove for our...
VOLLEYBALL
Akron Leader Publications

Walsh Jesuit wins opening football playoff game

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Walsh Jesuit High School defeated Maple Heights High School 49-24 in the Division II first-round playoff game Oct. 29. Walsh finished the regular season with an 8-2 record. Shown above, Walsh kicker Cooper Kirda, a junior, is followed closely by his teammates as he attempts an onside...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
98.1 The Hawk

Maine Endwell Football Season Wins Reinstated

A controversy over the residency of a Maine Endwell student-athlete will not diminish the Spartans’ varsity football season tally. Several media outlets have reported the district learned Friday, October 29 that a Section IV Athletics Committee has ruled that forfeiting the football program’s wins for the season was not necessary but the student in question is still apparently ineligible to play.
FOOTBALL
WVNews

Knights defeat Bucs for season's first win

BUCKHANNON — For the first time in the 2021 campaign, the Preston Knights’ football team found itself in the win column as it went on the road and defeated the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers, 30-14. It also marked the first win of the Mark Deep era at Preston as the team now sits at 1-6 heading into the final week of the season.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Picayune Item

Hornets clinch second seed with one last game in the regular season

The Poplarville Hornets (8-2) will host non-district opponent the Raymond Rangers (7-3) for the team’s regular season finale. The Rangers are a team that rely on the team’s versatile quarterback. “He’s a great athlete, very good runner and passer and he really makes his team go,” said Poplarville Head Coach...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS

