Please Enable JavaScript

After James Cameron's "Avatar" hit theaters in 2009, shipping magnate Suramya Atapattu decided to transform his 5-acre Florida property into the fictional planet Pandora. Located at 9614 Pondwood Rd, in Boca Raton, Atapattu purchased the property in 1994 for $550,000, and over the years has attempted to make his property as Avatarish as possible, adding yellow, purple, blue and green exterior lighting, bamboo and palm trees, life-size statues of animals, two lakes, fountains, a bridge, and a near 40-foot waterfall.
