Musk said the 100,000 rental car deal announced recently hasn't been signed, but that could be good news for shareholders. For what seems like the first time in a month, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is moving down Tuesday morning. Since Oct. 1, the stock has shot up about 54%, but that trend is taking a break today. The stock dropped more than 5% early Tuesday, but as of 10:20 a.m. EDT, Tesla shares recovered some of that and remained down only about 1.2%.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO