President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have dropped to their lowest in his presidency a year after he was elected, according to a new survey. Suffolk University and USA Today’s latest poll of 1,000 registered voters showed that only 37.8 per cent of voters approve of the job Mr Biden is doing. The numbers for Vice President Kamala Harris were even lower, as 27.8 per cent of voters approved of the job she was doing. The survey was conducted between Wednesday and Friday of last week and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. In particular, 46 per...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO