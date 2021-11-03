CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

No... the bald eagle didn't get its name because it looks bald, says CPW

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhS9H_0clnrskE00
Photo Credit: KenCanning (iStock).

The common assumption about bald eagles seems to be that the species got its name from its head appearing bald of the brown feathers found elsewhere on its body. While the eagle's head is the reason for the species' name, the name has nothing to do with hair, or the lack thereof.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, when the bald eagle was named, the term 'bald' meant white, thus the name isn't pointing out a similarity to baldness, it's being literal. Other sources clarify that this can be taken a little farther, too, translating to 'white-headed,' specifically, and used in the case of other animals with a similar coloring pattern.

Chosen as the emblem of the United States of America in 1782 and first appearing on a Massachusetts copper cent coin in 1776, the bald eagle is known for representing freedom. More than 300,000 bald eagles can be found in the lower 48 states, with a population of up to 800 found in Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Jaws of Life used to save deer from slow death in Colorado

On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the report of a deer stuck in the metal bar railing of a fence. Upon arriving at the scene, it was decided that the best way to free the deer would be to use a tool called the 'Jaws of Life,' which is a hydraulic-extrication rescue tool often used in severe traffic collisions. The tool is able to cut through strong materials and can sometimes be used to pry a gap open.
COLORADO STATE
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Killer whales pull shocking stunt at low tide

Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? They're as tenacious as they are voracious. (Princerupertadventuretours via Facebook) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. BRITISH COLUMBIA—Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? As this article reminds us, sea creatures will go to great...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Massachusetts State
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Watch This Rutting Bull Elk Display Baffle Tourists at Yellowstone National Park

You can always tell the difference between tourists and what I like to refer to as day or weekend vacationing Wyomingites. For one, we generally can identify our wildlife species with a quick glance. For instance, out-of-staters often refer to bison as buffalo (which depending on which book or online source you read will claim that is okay), however, we know better. Tourists often refer to elk as deer, which technically isn't wrong, considering the elk is in the deer family.
ANIMALS
fox32chicago.com

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Brawling bald eagles found tangled together in odd sight, Minnesota photos show

Two bald eagles found themselves tangled together after what was likely a fight for territory, Minnesota media reports. The Plymouth Police Department says they were called to the scene Nov. 2 after someone found the two bald eagles stuck together on a roadway. Photos from the department captured the odd sight as the eagles appeared to be splooting in the street.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagles#Baldness
New York Post

Blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

A terrifying blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt. Tour guide Sean Blocksidge extraordinarily discovered six of the lampreys– dubbed “living dinosaurs”– at once, after two decades of searching. The strange jawless creatures evolved millions of years ago and have scaleless, elongated...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Midwestern Bald Eagle Haul In a Huge Carp

You might be a big and bad fisherman, but you're not as big and bad as a midwestern bald eagle who just showed off his power by hauling in a huge carp. Based on the video description, this happened recently in Hayward, Wisconsin on the Chippewa Flowage. Vacationers were hanging out in their cabin when they noticed a big noise outside. They grabbed their phone and captured this epic display of eagle mastery as this big boy found dinner.
ANIMALS
99.9 KEKB

WATCH: Two Bison Aggressively Fight During Mating Season

This video is the perfect reminder of the sheer power of the bison. It's also a good reminder of why the National Park Service advises you to stay at least 25 yards from the massive animals. An Instagram video has recently gone viral showing two male bison (also called bulls)...
ANIMALS
communitynewspapers.com

Eagle Cam provides intimate look into lives of bald eagles

Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill joined Wildlife Rescue of Dade County’s Lloyd Brown and Jemma Peterson on Mar. 13, to rescue a bald eagle chick that had fallen out of a nest which had been destroyed by a storm. After surgery to repair a broken wing and months of rehabilitation, the...
MIAMI, FL
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
239
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy