General Electric Co. as the world has known it for decades will soon cease to exist. What happens to its iconic monogram logo is another question. Larry Culp, the conglomerate’s chief executive officer, on Tuesday announced he would break the company up over the next three years into independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and the transformation of the power sector. It hasn’t yet decided which will carry on with the company’s GE logo, which Culp said was recently valued at $20 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO